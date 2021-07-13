Cops shoot at ULFA-I ‘linkman’ during escape bid

GUWAHATI, July 13: Yet another accused attempting to escape from police custody was shot at by Assam police on Monday night, official sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Bhupen Barua, an over-ground activist of the ULFA-I, who was arrested by the Sadiya police on Sunday night in connection with the abduction of three Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employees, was shot at by Sivasagar police on Monday night.

Barua, who was handed over to the Sivasagar police by their Sadiya counterparts after his arrest, was taken to a location at Nazira to recover hidden weapons.

“However, when he tried to escape by snatching the service pistol of Nazira sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pradip Konwar, the police had no option but to fire at his legs in order to stop him,” Sivasagar superintendent of police, Rakesh Raushan said.

“We first took him to Nazira civil hospital and from there he was shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. He is out of danger now,” the SP said.

According to a report, since June 1, over 20 encounters either with under-custody accused or during raids have taken place in Assam, in which, in at least five instances, an accused has died.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently asserted that shooting at criminals “should be the pattern” if they attempt to escape from custody or try to snatch arms from the police to open fire.