Make Sivasagar a heritage site, Akhil appeals in Assembly

GUWAHATI, July 13: Newly-elected Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has appealed to the Assam government to declare Sivasagar town as a heritage site.

During his speech after the question and answer session in the Assam Assembly on Tuesday, Gogoi said Sivasagar should first be declared as a state heritage site and subsequently national heritage and world heritage sites.

“I appeal to the chief minister, cultural affairs minister and all the legislators to cooperate in making the historical town a heritage site,” the Raijor Dal chief said.

He informed the Assembly that he had already started cleanliness drives in the historical town.

“As it is, we have embarked on a plan to attract tourists, who usually come to Kaziranga and Majuli, to also make Sivasagar a part of their tour itinerary this winter,” the 45-year-old peasant leader said.

The MLA further proposed a fund of Rs 100 crore for taking up various development projects in the Upper Assam constituency.

Earlier, addressing reporters at the Assembly, the Raijor Dal chief said that he had done ample research on the archaeological acts of the country and state, including the history of Assam.

“I plan to have discussions with the government and the concerned departments as to how we can move forward to declare Sivasagar a world heritage site. Experts will also be consulted before preparation of the detailed project report in this regard,” he said.

“Two cities of the country have been declared world heritage cities – Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Jaipur in Rajasthan,” Gogoi said.

He also hoped that a resolution in this regard would soon be adopted in the assembly.

“I will submit to the Assembly the necessary documents required to declare the town as a heritage site,” Gogoi said.