Redundant posts in education dept will not be filled up: Assam minister

GUWAHATI, July 13: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday informed that the process to fill up vacant posts in the state education department has begun even as he clarified that the “redundant posts would be done away with, and only requisite posts will be created.”

“A Cabinet sub-committee has been formed in this regard and the number of previously sanctioned posts in the department would be ascertained in the coming days. We have also directed the committee to ascertain the vacant posts that need to be filled up in accordance with the present situation and necessity,” Pegu told reporters after the Assembly session.

“The redundant posts will certainly not be filled up. Only new and requisite posts will be created and filled up. So this process will soon be completed,” the minister said.

He however stated that the state government “does not have one lakh vacant posts as of now” even as it has committed before the Assembly polls to “create” one lakh jobs to youths.

It may be mentioned that the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly had asked a question in regard to the vacant posts in the departments on Tuesday.

In regard to the HSLC and HS exams, the minister said the exam results would be declared before July 31, 2021.

“Work is progressing smoothly in every block and district in this regard and we believe we can declare the results before July 31, 2021,” Pegu said.

The HSLC and HS exams this year had to be cancelled in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The results will be declared on the basis of the evaluation criteria framed by expert committees.

It was also decided that no ranks would be announced in HSLC and HS exams under the new formula and only distinction and star marks would be given.