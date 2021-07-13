Oust-Mawrie call intensifies

SHILLONG, July 12: The saffron party leaders, in the wake of KC Boro’s suspension, have contended that the voices of the party members cannot be stifled by expulsion of party members by state BJP president Ernest Mawrie.

A statement from the BJP leaders on Monday said that a majority of party leaders are unwilling to continue to work under Mawrie’s leadership and are adamant for his ouster before the preparations of the next elections begin.

“Mawrie may have the support of his handful loyalists but the ground reality and mood in the party completely stands contradictory to his claims. Treasurer Sarwan Jhunjhunwala, who is believed to have quite an influence in Mawrie’s team, are going to pose a huge risk to potential winning candidates in the future as they did so during the recent GHADC polls,” the statement said.

The leaders maintain that under a new state BJP president, the party karyakartas and leaders “will give their 100 per cent to uplift the party status in the state”.

“If at all Mawrie expels party leaders, their voices cannot be silenced and that communication with central leaders for the party’s well being will be continued and his misuse of the chair will definitely be taken note of along with the necessary action,” the statement said.

Earlier, Mawrie had suspended Boro from the primary membership of the party for his alleged breach of discipline.

In the letter to Boro on Friday last, Mawrie told him not to visit any of the party offices at any level till the disciplinary proceedings are completed.

“You are served upon the instant notice for deliberately going to a section of media in most unauthorised manner and willfully publishing news aimed at misleading and arousing indiscipline in the rank and file of the party which is a gross breach of party discipline,” the show-cause notice read.