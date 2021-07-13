HYC for senior woman cop as new DGP

SHILLONG, July 12: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council has asked the state government to push for appointment of Addl. DGP Idashisha Nongrang as the first woman Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya. Incumbent DGP, R. Chandranathan is set to retire in November this year.

In separate memoranda submitted to the CM, the Deputy CM and the Home Minister, HYC general secretary, Roy Kupar Synrem said, “We feel that Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, is a deserving candidate to be appointed as the highest-ranking police officer in the state.”

The HYC maintained that her service records and experience speak volumes of her capability to lead the Police Department. The HYC also made it clear that it will object to any attempt by the state government to appoint a person serving in other state as the next DGP of the state.