PM takes stocks of COVID situation in virtual meet with NE CMs

GUWAHATI, July 13: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with rest of his counterparts in the Northeast today participated in the virtual conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took stock of the COVID situation in the region.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya too participated in the virtual meeting.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in a tweet expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing concerns of the NE states by taking stock of the Covid situation in the region.

“The prompt action and support from GoI has immensely helped North East and Meghalaya in their Covid fight and I thank Hon’ble PM and GoI for their unwavering commitment and constant support to help NE take on this challenge,” Conrad said in another tweet.

The alarming COID situation in Northeast, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and a few others states in the country has remained a concern even as the pandemic has shown a declining trend in rest of the country including Delhi, UP etc.