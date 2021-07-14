2-child policy violates constitutional rights

Editor,

The draft of the proposed population control Bill released by the Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission promotes a two-child policy. Violation of the two-child policy would debar people from contesting local body elections, applying for government jobs or receiving any government subsidy. Public servants who adopt the norm will be provided with incentives.

It is a fact that India’s population is growing and will continue for the next couple of decades. However, the country-level total fertility rate (TFR) in India is 2.23. It is not hugely above the desired level of 2.1 . If this level is achieved, population will stabilise in the long run. It is gratifying to learn that twenty states/ UTs have achieved this and another five have reached the level of below 2.2. As a matter of fact, there won’t be a population explosion in the country. So the states with very high population such as Bihar, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh must focus on social development instead of strict population control measures.

If the two-child norm becomes a policy, it has far-reaching consequences. Many women would be forced to go for unsafe and illegal abortions. Apart from this, the policy is likely to lead to gender imbalances. Neglect and death of female infants, pre-natal sex determination, abortion of female foetus and adoption would rise if the two-child norm becomes a policy. If a couple goes for a third child, they will forfeit all government aid and subsidies. The parents would be punished by depriving them of the opportunity to contest elections and apply for jobs. In fact, these measures are against our Constitutional rights. It is ironic that while India’s own National Population Policy(2000) is based on voluntary and informed choice in family planning, states like UP have decided to impose strict population control measures.

The two-child policy is regressive and violates the principle of voluntary informed choice, human rights and rights of the child. India must not ignore the social problems brought about by strict population control measures in countries like China. It posed threats to its economy. Hence, there must be a balanced approach to population control. The focus must be on health, education and livelihood of people. A comprehensive socio-economic development will lead to a stabilised population.

Yours etc.,

Venu GS,

Via email

When dropping the axe turns into narcissistic ploys

Editor,

Delays in the adoption of political reforms are an important issue in the world of politics. Modern politics is characterized by blame games – offensive and defensive. The Opposition’s main goal as always is to erode the credibility of those in power by drawing public attention to stories of how the ruling government’s legislators’ bad deeds and character have and are causing harm, loss, or failure to the existing ruling system and the state or country. They are usually ‘on attack’ mode every time as they attempt to change the status quo and gain power. At times, the Opposition does tend to come around with constructive criticism, but mostly it will always be on the ‘defensive’ mode.

Opposition politicians tend to employ widely reported social and economic problems as ammunition to attack the ruling government. Coming to the political scenario of our state, we have the Congress who is in the Opposition. They do not stop attacking the government and pounce on any opportunity available to them. A subject of debate, an issue that has continued ad nauseum is about the Power Department and the Minister concerned, James Sangma. Since the year 2020, following up to the present times, demands for his removal have been echoing high with even the politicians of the allied parties in the coalition especially the United Democratic Party being the first to raise their voices against him and demanding for his removal. Ironically, this party in itself is inept and spineless as they do not have it in them to raise their voice against their own corrupt party leaders who are involved in a series of illegal activities themselves. I need not remind anyone of the issues of rampant illegal coal mining happening under the watch of the UDP minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, or even the recent rice scam of the Social Welfare Department under the watch of another UDP minister, Kyrmen Shylla.

The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has been under the radar for many issues. Demands were made to constitute an Inquiry Committee to look into the alleged scams of the MeECL and the demands were met. We now have an Inquiry Committee which is being headed by a retired judge of Allahabad High Court, Justice Ifaqat Ali Khan with retired IAS officer, Manoj Kumar as an administrative member, and retired executive director, REC Sunil Kumar as the technical member of the Committee. What is ironic, however, is that even this hasn’t quenched the thirst of the Opposition as it reiterated its demand for immediate removal of the Power Minister to ensure a free and fair investigation, the argument being that the they feel his presence might influence the Inquiry Commission and lead to manipulation or tampering of relevant data.

Now then, is the Opposition party doubting the authenticity of the Inquiry Commission and its members, that they feel the presence of the Power Minister is a threat? Do they really feel that the members of the Inquiry Commission are random people who can be manipulated? This act of the Opposition party is akin to doubting the character and judgment of a retired judge of the High Court who has years of experience and who knows better how to conduct the inquiry rather than these political spokespersons who sometimes speak out of exasperation.

I am not here to defend the Power Department but these childish acts of the Opposition make them appear like destructive critics rather than a constructive opposition. Nothing that comes out of their mouths is ever deemed as constructive for their demands have always been to pressure the Government to take a series of actions especially regarding the removal of the Power Minister that has been reverberating in high tones. Has the Congress forgotten that the reason why the MeECL is drowning and is where it is at the moment is because of them in the first place? How has the Congress forgotten the long duration of load shedding that would go on for hours that even our day-to-day activities were getting affected? I was still a student at that time and I still remember studying under candle light because not all of us are privileged to afford a generator or inverter in our homes. What made matters worse was when load shedding happened during late nights. This gave rise to many petty crimes such as thieves breaking into people’s homes, drug addicts on the prowl and so on.

During their tenure the Opposition were not able to do much. The then Power Minister,

Zenith Sangma failed to revamp the MeECL. Why not then accept that somewhere in the past they have been the reason for why the MeECL is in deep waters, so much so that is it gasping for breath? Whatever the current government is doing at the moment to revive it is still being seen as faulty and wrong. Not to play the blame game here, but sometimes reminders are necessary, especially past reminders as they are reasons why something in the present is the way it is.

Loopholes exist and will continue as there is no political party or government that is perfectly perfect and that is not dented. But the role of the Opposition should not only be to keep playing offensive but to also play the role of a constructive defender. Point out the wrongs but trust the judgment too.

Yours etc.,

Pynshngain Lyndem

Shillong – 22