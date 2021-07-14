Assam likely to issue revised COVID SOPs on Thursday

GUWAHATI,July 14: The Assam health department will release a revised or partially modified set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in regard to COVID-19 once the chief minister approves the norms, possibly by Thursday.

“Since the Assembly session has concluded, we are expecting the revised SOPs to be issued by Thursday but only after the chief minister’s approval. From the health department, we have submitted the requisite information in regard to the COVID situation,” state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta told reporters here.

Regarding the current situation in the seven ‘critical’ districts where total containment was declared, the Health Minister said that there had been considerable improvement in some districts and that the situation was under control.

All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts has remained suspended over the past several weeks.

In regard to COVID-19 vaccination, Mahanta said that health workers have reached out to the remote and interior places of Assam, including hill and char (riverine) areas.

The Health Minister further said that the department was prepared against a “possible third wave” of the pandemic which could affect children the most as they are yet to be brought under the ambit of COVID vaccination, and hence perceived to be vulnerable.

“In this regard, paediatric ICUs have been made ready in all the medical colleges while more are coming up in the district hospitals,” he added.