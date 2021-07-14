Prefab centres: Pacy in city, slow in Tura

SHILLONG, July 13: The construction of the pre-fabricated Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Pasteur Institute, Lawmali Pyllun is expected to be completed by September but the same at Tura is set to get delayed.

Director of Health Services (MI) Aman War on Tuesday said the construction work at Pasteur Hills is progressing well. “We are targeting to complete the project by September,” he said.

He said initially the residents had objected to the construction of the project at Leprosy Colony in Tura but the problem had been resolved.

“The prefab structure will be constructed at the same site. We are discussing the cost escalation with the government since the project will entail additional expenditure,” Dr War said.

The funds earmarked by the Centre will be utilised in the construction of the two structures. The funds for the preparations of the site will be from the state budget, he added.

The Engineering Wing of the Health department had issued a work order to Chennai-based Modulus Housing to construct the two projects with 100 beds each. The facilities are expected to help manage the state’s Covid-19 crisis.

The total estimated cost, including cost of equipment and furniture, for both projects is Rs 7 crore while the estimated cost of civil work for each structure is Rs 2.58 crore.

“Such a prefab structure is normally constructed within a month. But we are keeping a deadline of September since the work could be hampered by the monsoon,” an official said.