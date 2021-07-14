CBI to probe deaths of Garo youths in Gurugram

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 13: The Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe into the mysterious deaths of Rosy Sangma and her nephew, Samuel Sangma in Gurugram last month.
The decision is said to have come after the Home Ministry took cognizance of the matter following uproar in Meghalaya and Nagaland over the deaths.
Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma and Tura MP Agatha Sangma had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to order a probe and book the culprits.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had also expressed concern over the twin deaths.

