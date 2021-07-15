Ashwin takes 6-for against Somerset

London, July 14: Ravichandran Ashwin sounded a warning bell for the English batsmen ahead of the five-Test series with a superb match-turning spell of 6 for 27 as Surrey bundled out Somerset for 69 in their second innings of the English County Championship contest here.

Looking to get some quality match practice ahead of joining the Indian team in Durham on Thursday, Ashwin did more than enough with 58 overs under his belt and a match haul of 7 for 127.

Ashwin’s performance is a welcome sign for skipper Virat Kohli, who would like his premier spinner to be in peak form during the Test series starting August 4.

The Indian squad will assemble in Durham where they would play a three day game against Combined Counties from July 20. (PTI)