ICC confirms new points system for World Test Championship

DUBAI, July 14: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday officially confirmed that teams will be awarded standardised 12 points for a win, four for a draw and six for a tie during the second World Test Championship (WTC) cycle which kicks off with the five-match series between India and England in August.

The ICC further said that percentage of points won will be used to determine standings in the 2021-23 cycle.

Earlier, each Test series carried a value of 120 points which led to certain inequality in the table as a team winning a Test in a two-match series got 60 points compared to five-game series where a Test win is valued at 24 points.

ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said the changes were made to simplify the points system while taking learnings from the disruption last year.

Apart from the India-England series, the Ashes later this year will be the only other five-match affair in the second WTC cycle which will end in June 2023. Australia’s tour of India next year is the only four-Test series in the upcoming WTC cycle.

The nine Test teams will play a total of six series – three home and three away just like the previous edition. (PTI)