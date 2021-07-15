Assam Congress demands probe into organ trafficking racket in state

GUWAHATI, July 15: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded a thorough probe – by CBI as well as judicial – into the alleged human organs (kidney) racket allegedly thriving in the state as has been exposed by the media and submitted a memorandum to the Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi in this regard today.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Assam’s Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, Gaurav Gogoi has dashed a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Banerjee requesting the latter to institute a police investigation into involvement of Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Kolkata in the alleged kidney transplant racket that has been busted at Dharamtul in Morigaon district of Assam and has been traced to the prestigious healthcare institution in Kolkata.

As per the investigation carried out by a leading Assamese Daily in Assam poverty-stricken villagers of the area were lured by the alleged human organs trafficking racket to part with their kidney on payment of Rs 3-4 lakh so that they can repay their loans and these gullible villagers were sent to the hospital in Kolkata for removal of their kidney.

The Congress MP has, therefore, requested the West Bengal Chief Minister to institute a police investigation to get to the bottom of the human organs trade racket.

Meanwhile, another Congress MP from Assam (Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency), Pradyut Bardoloi yesterday went to Dharamtul area under his constituency to talk to villagers in the area in the kidney smuggling racket. The Congress MP was allegedly resisted by local BJP party leaders and members in the area from talking to villagers and victims of the kidney racket in the area.