NEIFM renamed as NEIAFMR to render education in Ayurveda

GUWAHATI, July 15: The Union Cabinet has approved changing of name and mandate of North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) located at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh as as North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR).

The NEIARMR is mandated for imparting quality education and research in Ayurveda & Folk Medicine. The consequential changes will also be carried out in the Memorandum of Association & Rules and Regulations of the institute.

The inclusion of Ayurveda within the mandate of the institute will be highly beneficial for the people of North East region for imparting quality education and research in Ayurveda and Folk medicine.

The institute will also provide opportunities for students of Ayurveda and folk medicine not only in India but also the neighboring countries such as Tibet, Bhutan, Mongolia, Nepal, China and other Central Asian countries.

The NEIFM, Pasighat was established for systemic research, documentation and validation of traditional folk medicine and heath practices of the region.

The objectives for which the Institute was established include to function as an apex research centre for all aspect of folk medicine, to create an interface between traditional healers and scientific research, survey, documentation and validation of folk medicine practices, remedies and therapies for possible usage in public health care and future research etc.