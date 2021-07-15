First C section conducted on Covid patient in EGH

TURA, July 15: An emergency Caesarean Section on a Covid-19 patient was for the first time conducted on Wednesday in East Garo Hills District by doctors at the Willimanagar Civil Hospital.

The complicated surgery was successfully conducted on a local woman with gestational hypertension and severe anaemia by Dr Dylan G Momin (Gynaecologist) with the help of two other doctors- Dr Conrade Sangma and Dr Mepalchi Sangma and other hospital staff. The first time surgery in the district led to the delivery of healthy baby girl.

Speaking about the first time achievement for the district, Dr Dylan G Momin informed that both mother and daughter are recuperating in the Covid ward of the hospital.

It may be mentioned that though the surgery is a first for East Garo Hills District, Dr Dylan G Momin had earlier also conducted emergency C Sections on Covid patients during his posting at the Maternity and Child Hospital (MCH) in Tura.

Meanwhile, East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe was quick to congratulate the doctors and the entire team for the achievement on his official Facebook page.

“Hats off to the doctors and the entire team of the Williamnagar Civil Hospital,” Tembe tweeted.