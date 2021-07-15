Legislators unite to pursue demands

NONGPOH, July 14: Elected representatives of Ri Bhoi district along with other local leaders have come together to fight for the demands and aspirations of the people including the cry for upgrade of Patharkhmah Administrative Unit into a civil subdivision, that have perhaps remained unanswered for decades now.

A meeting of the legislators from Ri Bhoi — Dr DD Lapang, Chief Adviser to the Government of Meghalaya, George B Lyngdoh, Umroi MLA, Mayralborn Syiem, Nongpoh MLA, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong, Umsning MLA, Charles Marngar, Mawhati MDC, and Balajied Rani, Nongpoh MDC — besides member of the Ri Bhoi Durbar, was held at Umsning on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned that Ri Bhoi Durbar is a local body consisting of headmen and other prominent leaders of the district, which was instrumental in the fight during early nineties for a new district that we now know as Ri Bhoi. Ri Bhoi was declared as a full-fledged district on June 4, 1992.

Although the demand for upgraded of Patharkhmah into a civil subdivision has been pending for many decades, the Ri Bhoi Durbar, in the past, has submitted the memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma urging him to consider the demand as Patharkhmah, according to the stakeholders, deserves an upgrade being one of the oldest administrative units in Meghalaya.

Speaking to media persons, leaders of the Ri Bhoi Durbar —former CEM of KHADC, RR Makdoh, RB Shadap and Thomas Malai —said that the meeting discussed various issues related to the development of Ri Bhoi and the wellbeing of the people but the main agenda was upgraded of Patharkhmah Administrative Unit.

The Durbar expressed optimism that with the cooperation of the MLAs and MDCs of the district including veteran leader of DD Lapang, who is also known as the father of Ri Bhoi District, the government will have to consider the demand of the people.Other demands that this delegation will take up include upgrade of Umroi and Umsning into civil subdivisions, Mawhati and Umden into C&RD blocks, as per the suggestions of the respective constituencies.

DD Lapang, in his speech, said that he was grateful to see the legislators joining hands with other stakeholders to fight for the people’s cause.