If unsafe, uranium mining will be opposed: Minister

SHILLONG, July 14: Cabinet Minister and Mawkyrwat MLA, Renikton L Tongkhar, has reiterated that opposition to any uranium mining in the state will continue until and unless it is validated that there will be no impact on the health of the people.

Speaking to media persons, Tongkhar said that the HSPDP is against uranium mining and any government has to clarify to and satisfy the stakeholders that the activity will not affect people’s health.

“We cannot compromise with the health of the people and until and unless we are convinced that uranium mining will not affect the general health of the people, till that time we will continue to oppose any uranium mining,” the minister said

It may be mentioned that several attempts have been made by the central government to mine uranium in Meghalaya but such propositions were always met with stiff opposition.

Last year, there were reports of leakage from concrete uranium effluent tanks and resultant high radiation level at Nongbah Jynrin village in South West Khasi Hills after which the state government had asked NEHU and IIT-Guwahati to carry out separate studies at the site.

NEHU has since submitted its report to the government but there is no word on whether IIT-Guwahati has conducted the study or not in the area.

The report of NEHU expert committee revealed radiation levels at source and nearby villages/habitations were within safety limits.

In 2017, the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) had temporarily closed down its establishments in Meghalaya since the government-owned mining company did not receive mining lease and statutory permission from the state government.

UCIL had even proposed to set up an open-cast uranium mining and processing plant at Mawthabah.

Meghalaya has an estimated 9.22 million tonnes of uranium ore deposits making it the third-most uranium-rich state in the country.