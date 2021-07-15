Morgan back for Pak T20Is

LONDON, July 14: Eoin Morgan, England’s white ball skipper, is among the nine first-choice players included in the squad for the T20I series against Pakistan starting July 16 at Trent Bridge.

The nine players, who were self-isolating after seven positive cases emerged from their camp after the T20I series against Sri Lanka, have been included in the squad after completing the requirements. Jos Buttler, who was nursing a calf injury sustained in the Sri Lanka series, has also been included.

Paul Collingwood will oversee the team as head coach with Chris Silverwood taking a break.

Regular players missing from the squad that played against Sri Lanka include Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Liam Dawson and Sam Billings.

Saqib Mahmood, Lewis Gregory and Matt Parkinson have been rewarded for their performances in the ODI series against Pakistan with call-ups to the T20I squad.

Ben Stokes has been rested with an eye on the Test series against India in August. (PTI)1