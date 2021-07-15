Meghalaya Chess Association to conduct online chess c’ship

Shillong, July 14: The Meghalaya Chess Association in collaboration with the Khasi Student’s Union (Central Body), as a mark to commemorate the 186 death anniversary of the great patriot U Tirot Sing, will be organise an Online Chess Championship on July 17 on the online chess platform tornelo.com. There will be open and age categories of under 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18. The programme will be organised by Swiss system of 6 rounds and time format of 10 minutes 5 seconds increment each round. Interested players may register on tornelo.com on of before July 16, and search for the U Tirot Sing Online Chess tournament to join. For further details, one can call or sms the number 8258898775 or email to [email protected] After completion of registration, players will receive a link for the inauguration and tournament scheduled to commence from 12 pm. Winners will receive cash prizes and certificates.