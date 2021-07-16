1338 students receive degrees at IIT Guwahati convocation

GUWAHATI, July 16: As many as 1,338 students received their degrees in various disciplines during the 23rd convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati, which was held virtually on Friday.

Among the graduates, 649 are B.Tech and B.Design students, 175 PhD students while 518 are Master degree students. Four students received joint degrees with Gifu University, Japan.

Besides, 45 dual degrees were already awarded.

“The only instrument you have to remember is performance… performance leads to recognition, recognition leads to respect. I have hope that 50 years from now, this country will have 70-75 year old people who have achieved their aspirational dreams. I have confidence they will create a developed India, an India that is not held back by problems of poverty, sickness, and malnourishment,” Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy said while delivering his virtual convocation address as chief guest.

More than 16,000 students have graduated from IIT Guwahati over 27 years since inception of the institute in north Guwahati.

Amid restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, online classes were held at the institute for as many as 448 courses. The assessment and grading was also completed using online methods for the ensuing semester.

“IIT Guwahati has set a goal to be recognised as one of the world’s top institutes/universities within the next three years. The institute is trying to leap forward by embracing the rising demands of newer and interdisciplinary areas of research and technology development by incorporating National Education Policy 2020, including industry interaction and participating in offering courses in futuristic areas, providing thrust to startup culture, entrepreneurship at all levels and creation of jobs in the Northeast,” IIT, Guwahati director T.G. Sitharam said in his address.

“Even during the pandemic, a significant number of full-time students from different countries such as Bhutan, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Nepal, Cameroon and Germany have registered for different programmes at IIT Guwahati,” Sitharam said.