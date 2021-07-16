Noise unveils new smartwatch at Rs 4,499

New Delhi, July 15 : Domestic tech-lifestyle brand Noise on Thursday launched a new smartwatch — ColorFit Ultra — for Rs 4,499 that will be available on Amazon from July 16.

The smart watch, with TruView 1.75-inch HD display, has an aluminium alloy body and comes in six colour variants. It features 60 sports modes, SPO2 and heart rate monitoring, watch faces, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and Female Health Care.

“We, at Noise, are elated to introduce India’s first smartwatch with the biggest display, a fully-packed Noise Health Suite and productivity features under 5K,” ” Noise Co-Founder Gaurav Khatri, said in a statement.

“ColorFit Ultra offers them an open ground to indulge in several activities that offer them more personalised intelligence on their health,” he added.

The smartwatch is said to have a sleek button on the right side of the watch that can be used for navigating across UI to perform multiple tasks.

The smartwatch is compatible with the NoiseFit app, which offers additional tracking features and detailed insights with health reports. It also allows users to access over 100 trendy, personalised watch faces which can be customised as per their preference.

ColorFit Ultra is equipped with 60 sports modes and is IP68 waterproof, allowing users to enjoy all their indoor and outdoor activities.

It also has specialised features for women, such as the menstrual health tracker. Apart from the health and wellness-tracking features, the smartwatch offers battery longevity for up to 9 days.(IANS)