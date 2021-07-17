POLITICAL DELICACIES

By Rahil Nora Chopra

Prashant Kishor meeting Congress bosses sets stage for poll battles

As Congress’s Punjab drama continues to play out, election strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid speculation that he was involved in finalising a truce deal between Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retd.) Amarinder Singh and his arch rival, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Though there was no confirmation from the Congress, as per sources, Congress president Sonia Gandhi too met the poll strategist and the discussions were regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While Navjot Singh Sidhu had left everyone guessing about his next move by tweeting that AamAadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab understands his vision and Punjab model, however, the presence of Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who also is the Congress in-charge for Punjab, at Mr. Gandhi’s New Delhi residence, along with general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal conveyed a sense that the meeting could be about other poll-bound States like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand that go to polls along with Punjab early next year. The speculation is that the party could be using Prashant Kishor’s services in all these poll-bound states. Kishor has worked with the Congress previously in all these three states.

Congress plans to corner bjp in House on covid, Rafale, fuel hike

The Congress is looking to corner the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over various issues like alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis, border disputes with China, farmers’ agitation and the questionable Rafale deal during the monsoon session of the Parliament. The Congress leaders are also set to raise the issue of rising fuel prices in the Parliament. Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday asked Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge to coordinate with other Opposition parties and formulate a joint strategy to take on the NDA government in both Houses of Parliament. The monsoon session of the Parliament is set to commence from July 19 and will continue till August 13. The debate will be led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha and Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha. It was discussed in the meeting of the Congress parliamentary strategy group, chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi.

As Nitish takes issue with up population policy, nda stands divided

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar refrained from endorsing Uttar Pradesh’s new and controversial population policy. Kumar said that Bihar rather emphasizes on educating girls to bring down the rate of reproduction. Former CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi came in open support of CM Nitish Kumar, whose bold stand has divided the state NDA. “In matters of population control, HAM welcomes the statement and ways as given by Nitish Kumar. It is due to the impact of education among girls that the fertility rate of Bihar is less than the national average,” Manjhi tweeted. “Therefore, it is necessary that other states also adopt the Nitish Kumar model on population control,” he added. However, former Bihar deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi urged the allies to not make contradictory statements on the issue and suggested that the party sit together and arrive at a common agenda. Meanwhile, with BJP leaders in several states advocating population control policies, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said had the Jan Sangh not opposed the then Congress government’s measures in the 1970s, India’s population would have been under control by now.

A national role for Kamal Nath after Congress rejig?

Senior party leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath met Sonia Gandhi setting off rumour of a possibly bigger role for him in the party. The meeting was also attended by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Kamal Nath had also recently met Sharad Pawar at his New Delhi residence after the NCP chief met some Opposition leaders amid talk of the formation of a larger opposition front against the BJP. Congress sources have said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) would soon meet and the process to elect a new party president would start. The AICC session is likely to happen in September-October of this year. Sources have further said that Kamal Nath is likely to get an important responsibility in the national Congress.

AAP, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party silent on Stan Swamy’s death

The death of Stan Swamy, the 84-year-old priest jailed on terror charges in Mumbai, sparked criticism from all most all opposition parties but for the Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena and Aam Aadmi Party, which have elected to stay mum on this matter. The silence of AAP has further alienated the party from its progressive supporters who backed its stance against the Centre. AAP leaders privately admit that their leader Arvind Kejriwal has decided not to make public intervention if there is no political gain. (IPA)