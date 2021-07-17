State records 441 new COVID cases, five deaths

Shillong, July 16: The state on Friday recorded 441 new COVID-19 positive cases while 264 patients recovered from the virus.

Five more patients succumbed to the virus with three deaths reported from East Khasi Hills and one each from West Khasi Hills and East Khasi Hills taking the death toll to 931.

The active tally stands at 4166 while the number of people cured has risen to 51396.

Of the new cases, 152 new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 126 in West Garo Hills, 28 in West Khasi Hills, 27 in Ri-Bhoi, 23 in West Jaintia Hills, 18 in East Garo Hills, 17 each in Ri-Bhoi and South West Khasi Hills, 15 in South Garo Hills, 10 in South West Garo Hills and eight in East Jaintia Hills.

Out of the new recoveries, 81 in West Garo Hills, 66 in East Khasi Hills, 28 in West Jaintia Hills, 20 each in North Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills, 13 in East Garo Hills, 12 in West Khasi Hills, nine in South Garo Hills, seven each in Ri-Bhoi and South West Garo Hills and one in South West Khasi Hills.