Classroom teaching: Vax factor for 18+

SHILLONG, July 16: Minister in-charge Education, Lahkmen Rymbui on Friday said the 18-plus people should get vaccinated for classroom teaching to start at the earliest.

“I am for easing the problems of the students but it is not very easy. People, especially those 18 years and above should cooperate and get vaccinated for classroom teaching to start as early as possible,” he said.

On online teaching and providing the necessary gadgets to make it accessible and easier for students at the grassroots, Rymbui said: “This is easier said than done. We cannot reach them only by providing gadgets when we have serious issues of quality network and power cuts.”

Nationalist Congress Party chief Saleng Sangma had earlier suggested that the state government should hand out cost-effective smartphones to the students in far-flung villages and those in need as they cannot afford it for ease of learning through online classes being held in view of the pandemic.

“Right now, the schools are closed but classes are on. If the network is bad, how do you attend the online classes? Besides, many in the villages do not have smartphones,” he said.