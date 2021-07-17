Techno Buzz

POCO F3 GT set for launch on July 23

In a bid to capture more users in India, smartphone brand POCO on Friday announced that it will launch a new phone — POCO F3 GTA — for Indian consumers on July 23.

The upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset and is likely to come in gunmetal silver and predator black colour options.

POCO F3 GT will feature 120Hz AMOLED coupled with HDR 10+ support and DC Dimming, the company said in a statement.

There is also a bold-new slipstream design and anti-fingerprint matte finish with a premium glass feel.

Recently, POCO unveiled its first 5G smartphone in India — POCO M3 Pro — that comes in two storage variants.

The 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB+128GB comes at Rs 15,999.

The smartphone comes with a 48MP triple camera setup, dual 5G support and offers an immersive 90Hz full high-definition display, and a flagship-level 7nm power efficiency.

POCO M3 Pro comes with a splash-proof design protected by P2i and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass which adds resistance to drops and scratches to the camera. (IANS)

Homegrown smartphone brand Lava International on Friday announced the Android 11 update for its Z2, Z4, Z6 and MyZ triple-camera variant smartphones.

The update will be first rolled out for Z4, Z6, and MyZ models from July 25 onwards while Z2 users will receive the update in the subsequent months.

Lava Z2, Z4, Z6 and My Z were launched together in January this year with stock Android 10 OS, the company said in a statement.

The new software update will be released as an OTA to the users, who will receive a notification once it reaches them.

The users will have a choice to either download it immediately or do it later by simply going to their phone settings.

The Android 11 update will enable Lava users to experience exciting and improved features like screen recording, chat bubbles, dark mode scheduling and digital well-being. In addition to this, the new Android will provide improved user privacy, a better media controller, and an easy conversation and notification manager. (IANS)