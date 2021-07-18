Alia flaunts svelte figure as she takes part in fitness challenge

Mumbai, July 17 : Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Saturday shared a picture on flaunting perfect figure, saying she is halfway through with a 40-day fitness challenge she has taken up.

In the Instagram picture, Alia is seen taking a mirror selfie dressed in a teal sports bra and lycra pants.

“20 done 20 to go #sohfit40daychallenge,” she wrote as caption.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented on the picture: “Wow.”

Actress Katrina Kaif wrote with a fire emoji: “Uh-huh.”

Alia replied: “@Katrinakaif omg I got the ‘Katy approval’.”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra gushed: “Uff Uff Uff.. Wah Wah Wah.”

Alia currently awaits the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. The film is inspired by a true story and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens Of Mumbai”.(IANS)