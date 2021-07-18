Alia flaunts svelte figure as she takes part in fitness challenge

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ
By Agencies

Mumbai, July 17 : Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Saturday shared a picture on flaunting perfect figure, saying she is halfway through with a 40-day fitness challenge she has taken up.

In the Instagram picture, Alia is seen taking a mirror selfie dressed in a teal sports bra and lycra pants.

“20 done 20 to go #sohfit40daychallenge,” she wrote as caption.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented on the picture: “Wow.”

Actress Katrina Kaif wrote with a fire emoji: “Uh-huh.”

Alia replied: “@Katrinakaif omg I got the ‘Katy approval’.”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra gushed: “Uff Uff Uff.. Wah Wah Wah.”

Alia currently awaits the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. The film is inspired by a true story and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens Of Mumbai”.(IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.