Hungary to introduce 3rd Covid jab: PM

Budapest, July 17 : The Hungarian government is preparing to introduce a third Covid-19 vaccine from Aug. 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

“As a rule of thumb, the third vaccination can be given to any applicant, normally at least four months after the second vaccination,” Orban said on Friday interview with state radio MR1.

“However, there can be exceptions, depending on the individual’s medical situation,” Xinhua news agency quoted Orban as saying.

Hungarians who might want to get the third vaccine will get them at the vaccination points where they have gotten the first two shots.

“For the third jab, there will be no vaccination schedule, so age or other preferences will not count in the order, you will just need to ask for a date,” Orban said.

He also said that doctors will decide what type of vaccine the third vaccine should be.

Professionals should decide whether to recommend a different type of third vaccine than the one the person received on the previous two occasions, or to offer the same vaccine, according to him.

Vaccination will remain voluntary, except among healthcare workers.

Vaccinations for people between the ages of 12 and 15 are done at all educational institutions on Mondays and Tuesdays before the school year, which will start on September 1.

“Sixteen to 18 year olds are doing well, 45 percent of them have already been vaccinated,” Orban also said.

“But 15 per cent of those over the age of 65 have not yet been vaccinated, and they are now at greater risk than ever before,” the Prime Miniter warned, urging them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Hungarian government bought big supplies of Russian Sputnik V and Chinese Sinopharm vaccines to facilitate the vaccination campaign. (IANS)