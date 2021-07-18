‘Taliban practicing what Pak Army, intelligence telling them’

Kabul/New Delhi, July 17 : The Taliban are practicing what the Pakistan Army and the intelligence service are telling them, according to an editorial published in a Kabul-based newspaper on Saturday.

Currently, the Taliban are involved in the killing and destruction in the name of jihad and sparing no efforts to implement Pakistani orders in the country, The Kabul Times editorial said.

It further claimed that Taliban leaders freely walk and talk in the neighbouring country, an even openly collect money from people during Friday prayers.

Recently, videos on social media showed that Taliban were taking bodies of slain militants to Pakistan and holding the funerals there.

Some earlier reports also showed the neighbouring country was even providing medical services to Taliban leaders and fighters.

Some regional countries and Afghanistan’s neighbouring states, mainly Pakistan, have been monitoring the crisis and its continuation in Afghanistan for more than four decades and have no other plans, except undermining the progress made in the country, the editorial said.

“The continuation of crisis and destruction of Afghanistan as well as lack of an authoritative government in the country are deep in Pakistan’s strategic plan,” it added.

To tackle insurgency in Afghanistan and to suppress terrorists, including that of the Al Qaeda and Islamic State, it is very important that the US and its allies focus on their funding resources and safe havens in Pakistan.

Continued military operations against insurgents would not produce the desired result, unless Pakistan takes firm steps in war on terror and close Taliban and other terrorists’ centtres in its territory, it added.

The UN, US and NATO member states should do more to persuade Pakistan to give up support of terror groups.

Otherwise, another 9/11 incident would happen, which would definitely have its roots in Pakistan, as it had and proved with killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

The editorial said with Taliban’s increasing violence and takeover of some districts, Afghan officials and common people blaming Pakistan for logistic and financial support to the militant groups, hosting their leaders and treatment of their wounded fighters.

In a fresh bid, the government of Afghanistan has alleged that Pakistan has ramped up support for the Taliban militant group.

On Thursday, Amrullah Saleh, the First Vice President, alleged that the Pakistan Air Force was providing close aerial support to the Taliban. (IANS)