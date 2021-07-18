Meghalaya remembers U Tirot Sing on death anniv

SHILLONG/MAIRANG, July 17: The circumstances — whether he surrendered or was captured — that led to legendary Khasi freedom fighter U Tirot Sing’s death in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka remain a mystery after 186 years.

Academics and scholars of Meghalaya have, nevertheless, been trying to clear the picture for the generations to come.

David R. Syiemlieh, the former chairman of the Union Public Service Commission, delivered a special talk on U Tirot Sing’s 186th death anniversary on Saturday. The programme was organised at the Synod class.

Prof Syiemlieh said very little is known about the legendary freedom fighter’s life in Dhaka from 1833-1835. U Tirot Sing died on July 17, 1835, two years after he led a resistance against the British.

“Tirot Sing did not die as a common prisoner in jail. I have seen the Dhaka jail records and his name was not there as a common prisoner. He was given a house and facilities and the British respected him as a native ruler. That picture must emerge and not the one that is usually in our narration that he died in jail,” he said.

DRL Nonglait, the head of NEHU’s Khasi Department and the president of the Khasi Authors’ Society, rejected the surrender theory and said the legendary freedom fighter was captured through deception.

“He was made a captive after being called for peace talks. The official documentation of the colonial writers cannot be fully trusted,” Prof Nonglait said.

Rajya Sabha member and academician, WR Kharlukhi, stressed on the need to recognise other unsung heroes of the state who had also contributed a lot during the uprising against the British.

Commissioner and Secretary in charge of Arts and Culture Department, FR Kharkongor echoed similar sentiments.

“The stories of the three brave hearts – Tirot Sing, Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Sangma – are well known but not much is known about the other warriors who fought alongside them,” he said.

Dr Kharlukhi said a book titled India at 75, with an account of the other freedom fighters of the state, will be released on Independence Day.

Kharkongor advocated for a digital account of the unknown freedom fighters to cater to an increasingly gadget-friendly generation as well as audio-visual storytelling.

Renowned artist Benedict Hynniewta, Principal of Synod College, Richard M. Lyngdoh, Head of Synod College’s Department of Political Science, Charles Reuben Lyngdoh and a few other scholars participated in the special talk.

Various programmes were held in other parts of the state and floral tributes were to U Tirot Sing by civil society and students’ organisations.

Arts and Culture department holds programme

The Arts and Culture department in collaboration with the Meghalaya Model United Nations on Saturday organised a wreath-laying ceremony and paid homage to the freedom fighter at Fire Brigade Ground, Shillong.

Commissioner and Secretary, Arts and Culture department, FR Kharkonghor, who was the chief guest, reminded the gathering about the contributions of Sing and other freedom fighters of the Anglo-Khasi War.

“The tribal resistance led by U Tirot Sing and other unsung heroes like Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Sangma formed an integral part of the rich narrative of tribal resistance which, in actuality, was a precursor to the Indian National Movement,” he said.

He also appealed to the youths to research more about the freedom fighter.

WKH pays tribute to Sing

People in West Khasi Hills, too, paid homage to the freedom fighter on his 186th death anniversary by organising programmes at Mairang and Nongkhlaw.

At Mairang, the programme, organised by the office of the Syiem of Hima Nongkhlaw, at Madan Mot Tirot, Mairang Mission, was attended by Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh as chief guest, Local MDC, BDO, additional deputy commissioner in-charge of Mairang Civil Sub-Division, among others.

During the programme, a statue of Sing was also unveiled by the Speaker and wreaths were laid.

Lyngdoh, after unveiling the statue, said that the statue will prove to be a prominent landmark that will reflect the history and legacy of Sing and the values associated with him.

At Nongkhlaw, the programme was organized by the Tirot Sing Syiemlieh Death Anniversary Committee, Hima Nongkhlaw, at Patriotic Home, Nongkhlaw, which was attended by Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh as the chief guest.

In his speech, Lyngdoh said freedom fighters like U Tirot Sing, Pa Togan Sangma and U Kiang Nangbah are revered not just in Meghalaya. He said their acts of valour and sacrifice are recognised in other parts of the country, too.

ABVP’s holds webinar

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Meghalaya on Saturday organised a webinar to commemorate the death anniversary of U Tirot Sing Syiem.

The webinar, titled ‘U Tirot Sing Syiem: Inspiring Generations’, was attended by academicians from premier institutes of Meghalaya, students from various schools and colleges, and members of society.

During the webinar, the freedom fighter and his contributions were recalled.