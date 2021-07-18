‘Political will of state, Centre needed’

SHILLONG, July 17: The Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS) has said that “political will” of the state and central governments is needed to realise the dream of inclusion of Khasi and the Garo languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, president of KAS, Prof DRL Nonglait, expressed hope of meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Meghalaya visit. “This time we hope to meet him and we have sought an opinion by writing to the chief minister who will make the arrangement,” he said.

Recalling that the demand for inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in the Eight Schedule has been made time and again, he said, “But on the part of the government, there was no proper coordination between the state and the MPs during those years. We cannot deny that they haven’t raised it (the issue) in the Parliament but there has not been any proper official request from the state government”.

“If there is a political will of the state and the Centre, our demand will hopefully be achieved in the near future,” an optimistic Nonglait said.