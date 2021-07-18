Pankaj Tripathi: Before choosing a project, I see if there’s gender sensitivity or not

Mumbai, July 17 : Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who wows with his realistic acting and makes his fans chuckle with his comic timing, has spoken about what he keeps in mind while choosing a film.

“Sometimes I pick stories I like or characters I like, or something in the film that I really want to reach to the people, like a message. Before choosing a project I see if there is gender sensitivity or not and what a filmmaker is trying to say through the film,” Pankaj told IANS.

“Box office collection is a by-product. I just want to pass on a message through a film. Every story has a purpose of giving out a message. So, I keep that in mind,” he added.

The actor currently awaits the release of his upcoming film “Mimi”, starring Kriti Sanon.

The film tells the tale of a girl who wants to try her luck in Bollywood and ends up becoming a surrogate for a couple. Pankaj plays an integral part in Mimi’s journey and struggles.

The film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, and will stream July 30 onwards on Jio Cinema and Netflix.(IANS)