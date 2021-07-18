Undertrial prisoner escapes from Corona Care Centre, rearrested

NONGPOH, July 17: An undertrial prisoner, accused of murdering a minor, was re-arrested by the Ri Bhoi Police on Friday, a day after he escaped from the Corona Care Centre at Shillong Civil Hospital.

The under-trial prisoner, identified as Darius Marak from Nagrabil village in Ri Bhoi, was arrested in 2019 for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy from the village, and was kept at the District Jail of Ri Bhoi as his trials were going on.

With COVID-19 affecting several inmates of the district jail, Marak was subsequently shifted to the Corona Care Centre for treatment and observation.

However, cashing in on the situation, Marak managed to escape from the Corona Care Centre and fled to Nagrabil village on Thursday.

The police then immediately swung into action and rearrested Marak from Nagrabil on Friday night.