UP STF busts gang of drug peddlers, 6 arrested

Lucknow: The Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh claims to have busted a gang that supplied drugs to revellers during late night parties in Lucknow, New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, adding that six of the peddlers have been arrested.

The accused persons, arrested from Picnic Spot trisection in Indiranagar police station area, have been identified as Mohammed Qayum, Riaz Ali, Nafis Ahmad and Saddam Husain (all from Bahraich), and Gulab Khan and Shahanshah from Ayodhya.

Qayum is the alleged kingpin of the gang.

The STF team recovered 2.65 kg methadone drugs worth Rs 3 crore in the international market, 12 mobile phones, a car, an SUV, a motorcycle, documents and Rs 6,500 in cash.

DSP STF, D.K. Shahi told reporters that Qayum confessed he was involved in the crime for the last 15-16 years and shifted to Ayodhya after the police started hunting for him.

“He told interrogators that he peddled drugs to different districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and in Nepal,” said Shahi.

He further said Qayum and his aides expanded their operations in other states through their aide, Gulab Khan.

“Gulab Khan disclosed that he and his associates were in contact with some men who used to supply drugs in New Delhi. The gang was in contact with their Delhi link via Skype,” the DSP said.

Police said the accused had amassed huge wealth and got houses and shops built with this money.

They had also purchased the SUV recently. (IANS)