Body of Siddiqui arrives in Delhi

New Delhi, July 18: The mortal remains of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Afghanistan, were brought to Delhi on Sunday evening and will be buried at the Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard, university officials said

. “The Air India flight carrying the mortal remains of Danish Siddiqui landed at Delhi airport,” a university official said.

Siddiqui is an alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia. Siddiqui, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018, worked for Reuters news agency and was killed on Friday in the town of Spin Boldak, near the border with Pakistan. He was embedded with Afghanistan special forces at the time of his death.

Earlier in the day, the university said in a statement, “Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor accepted the request of the family of late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui to bury his body at the JMI graveyard meant exclusively for university employees, their spouses and minor child.”

Siddiqui had done his masters from the university. His father Akhtar Siddiqui was the Dean of Faculty of Education there. Danish Siddiqui had studied at AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC) from 2005 -2007. The Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) expressed condolences at the death of Danish Siddiqui.

Siddiqui’s father Akhtar Siddiqui was the Dean of Faculty of Education there. (PTI)