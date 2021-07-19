Gauhati University cancels 3rd semester UG exam

GUWAHATI, July 19: Gauhati University (GU) has decided to cancel the third semester examinations for undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to the university, an official notification issued here on Monday stated.

The decision by GU has been taken in accordance with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) earlier this month.

“Students will be promoted as done in the earlier semester as per the said UGC guidelines,” the notification stated.

The examinations for the sixth semester undergraduate course examinations will however be held in the second half of August 2021.

The examinations will be conducted in online mode only.

The notification issued by the controller of examinations, GU, also stated that 60 percent of the syllabus (from unit-I) would be covered in the final semester examination.

The notification issued with the approval of the vice-chancellor of GU, further stated that instructions regarding the conduct of practical classes would be issued shortly.