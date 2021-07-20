Assam police officer suspended for ‘unauthorised’ foreign trips

GUWAHATI, July 20: A senior police officer in Assam has been suspended for undertaking “numerous” foreign trips since joining service without prior official approval.

A notification issued by the home and political affairs department here on Tuesday said that Rounak Ali Hazarika had never obtained prior permission from the state home department, for “numerous visits abroad since his joining the Assam Police Service (APS) in the year 1992 till date.”

“Governor of Assam, in exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (i) of rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, placed Hazarika under suspension with immediate effect, the notification stated.

The disciplinary proceeding was taken against the police officer for allegedly flouting government guidelines on several occasions and gross misconduct.

“It is further ordered that during the period this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Rounak Ali Hazarika shall be the office of the director-general of police,” the notification stated.

Hazarika was also directed not to leave the headquarters without obtaining the permission of the Governor.