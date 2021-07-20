FlyBig likely to resume service soon

SHILLONG, July 19: Regional airline FlyBig, which had started a Shillong-Delhi flight last year but suspended it later, is all set to resume its service once again.

An official of the Transport department said on Monday said that the company had suspended its flight service due to low occupancy and the COVID-19 restrictions.

A FlyBig official said that they are planning to resume the services shortly.

The official also said that they had suspended their operation because the company did not have an aircraft of its own to operate on the Shillong-Delhi route.