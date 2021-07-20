HYC decries ‘outsourcing’ of non-teaching staff in NEHU

SHILLONG, July 19: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council has petitioned newly appointed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking him to do away with the procedure of “outsourcing” for recruitment into non-teaching posts at the NEHU here, which, according to the group, is depriving the local tribals of employment opportunities.

In the petition to the Union minister, the HYC alleged that the outgoing VC Prof. SK Srivastava, is engaged in the “outsourcing” of such employees at the University even as it demanded necessary action against the VC for allegedly flouting rules of recruitment of the Centre besides other central directives. “…such an illegal and irregular outsourced recruitment process is carried out by the outgoing vice chancellor who is debarred from exercise of any such power under law. This irregular process amounts to denying fair opportunity to job-seeking tribal qualified candidate of the state by way of outsourcing,” HYC general secretary Roy Kupar Synrem said in the petition to the Union minister.

Synrem said that in view of the fact that the NEHU, even before taking the decision on “outsourcing”, had put up a tender notice seeking the EoI by interested parties who can undertake the task of recruitment as an outsourced agency.

It said such a policy needs to be revoked and scrapped as it violates all the extant recruitment rules and central circulars and guidelines.