Nongpoh legislators seek creation of new C&RD block

SHILLONG, July 19: Legislators from Nongpoh — Mayralborn Syiem and Balajied Ranee — have approached the state government seeking creation of a new C&RD Block at Umden.

The two Congress leaders, on Monday, apprised Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of the grievances of the people of Ri Bhoi, particularly Nongpoh.

Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem reasoned that there is an urgent need to create a new C&RD Block at Umden as the current Umling C&RD Block, catering to Umden, is one of the oldest blocks in Ri Bhoi and also the biggest C&RD block at present.

Umling C&RD Block comprises 226 villages with approximately 15,000 households and a population of around 81,000.

Meanwhile, the legislators have also urged the government to complete the works for Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur Road which was proposed under the second phase of the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP) to be funded by the World Bank, while maintaining that once made fully functional, the road will act as a shield against encroachment as it passes through the interstate border areas. They also stressed on the need to develop more infrastructure along the interstate border.