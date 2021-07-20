Seven Tura localities turned containment zones after huge surge in Covid cases

TURA, July 20: A sudden surge in Covid positive cases across vast areas of Tura since the past couple of days has compelled district authorities to immediately clamp down by way of containment zones to stop the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19. In the past one week there have been seven deaths reported from those battling the disease in Tura hospitals.

West Garo Hills Deputy commissioner Ram Singh on Tuesday promulgated an order for containment zones of seven localities of Tura where the number of positive cases in each area crossed the 20 figure mark.

The areas immediately put into containment for contact testing and restriction of movement are Dakopgre, Burny Hills, Spring Hills, Wadanang, Matchakolgre and Rongkhon localities. Modynagar is also being turned into a containment zone after completion of the scheduled vaccination camp on Wednesday.

The decision was taken after an emergent meeting of the District Covid Management Committee after several areas of Tura town began to show high positivity rates in a space of just a few days time.

The district administration also pointed out that the high number of positive cases were in areas where there were more people who had not taken the vaccination.

Highly populated areas of Tura, such as main bazaar, Chandmari and Bonepa have been found to have the least number of positive cases and this is being attributed to people residing in these areas having taken the vaccination. It is on record that residents in these three areas have almost touched the 100 percent vaccination mark.

Since the time vaccinations were given out by the government, residents from these localities have been one of the first to stand in line to get the jab and the results are now showing, informed medical officials.