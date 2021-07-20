Action sought against Williamnagar doctor

TURA, July 20: Organizations from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills have sought action against a doctor for turning back a rape victim who was brought to the Williamnagar Civil Hospital without treatment on Monday, citing jurisdiction issues.

The 14 year old minor victim who hails from Nongalbibra region in South Garo Hills was gang-raped on Sunday by four persons who abducted her while on an errand for her mother to purchase candles from a nearby local shop. A patrolling police team from South Garo Hills rescued the victim after coming upon the crime being committed and rushed her to the Nongalbibra Health Centre which in turn, referred her to the Williamnagar Civil Hospital.

Shockingly however, the doctor at the hospital, who obviously did not want to get involved with legal hassles later, refused to treat her citing jurisdiction issues and referred her to Baghmara Civil Hospital, which is 75 kilometres away.

In their complaint to the Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, the two organizations- the GSU and the FKJGP said that the priority was the health of the victim and the issue of jurisdiction could have been resolved later.

“We are shocked by the apathy shown by the doctor. He is here to save lives and not to judge the boundary and jurisdiction,” the organizations said.

Stating that the incident had brought the hospital in bad light, the organizations urged Tembe to look into the matter and to take strong action if there was negligence on the part of the doctor.

Meanwhile, when contacted, East Garo Hills Deputy Comissioner Swapnil Tembe informed that the Medical Superintendent of Williamnagar Civil Hospital has been directed to submit a report into the incident.