Williamnagar groups to protest transfer of doctors

TURA, July 20: Pressure groups from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills have decided to picket the office of the DM&HO for three days from July 27 to 28 to demand the immediate appointment of a Psychiatrist and an Eye Specialist at the Williamnagar Civil Hospital.

The decision to hold the three-day office picketing was taken in a meeting held between organizations of the district including the GSU, FKJGP, AIGU and FAF on July 19, after their request to stall the earlier transfer order of staff at the hospital was ignored by the concerned authorities.

“We had filed a written complaint to the Commissioner & Secretary Health and Family Welfare department, the local MLA, Deputy Commissioner and DM&HO, to stay the transfer order of a lone Psychiatrist without any replacement as people would have problems in future. We even held a poster campaign but our request fell on deaf ears and was ignored by the concerned authorities,” GSU President Saljrang Tengrik R Marak said,

According to the organizations, an Eye specialist was also transferred recently without any replacement being brought in compelling people needing eye check up and treatment to look elsewhere outside the district.

The organizations said that they had no other option but to resort to the three day agitation to make their voices heard as their earlier representations and demonstrations to stall the random transfer of officials from the hospital have been repeatedly unheeded by the concerned authorities.