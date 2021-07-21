Husband arrested in Udupi NRI murder case

Udupi, (Karnataka) July 20 : Police in Udupi have arrested the husband of the Dubai woman, who was murdered on July 12 here in her flat.

The strangling of Vishala Ganiga using cable wire and pillow inside her apartment near Brahmavar, had shocked the coastal town.

Ramakrishna, the husband had arrived from Dubai to take part in the final rites of Vishala.

The police took Ramakrishna into custody for allegedly conspiring and planning the murder of his wife.

Police sources said Ramakrishna had allegedly hired supari killers from north India to carry out the murder.

He was taken into custody on Monday, according to official sources, following his interrogation.

The police suspect illicit affair of the accused and property matters to be the reason behind the murder.

Vishala Ganiga had come to Udupi with her daughter from Dubai to her parent’s home.

She had gone to the bank and her apartment for some chores. When she did not return after several hours her father went to search for her, and discovered the crime.

She was strangled with a cable wire and pillow. The special team probing the case has contacted their Uttar Pradesh counterparts to help in the arrest of the contract killers.(IANS)