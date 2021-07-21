Washington, Avesh play for County XI due to COVID cases

Durham, July 20: In an interesting development, India’s fringe players Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar turned up for ECB’s ‘Select County XI’ against their own country after the home team lost players due to injury and COVID-19- related isolation.

Avesh in fact bowled 9.5 overs before sustaining a thumb injury which looks like dislocation and is unlikely to take any further part in the three-day first-class game.

“The ECB made a request to the Indian team management to let two players from the Indian contingent play for County Select XI after some of their players were deemed to be unavailable either due to injury or close contacts of a Covid-19 positive person.

“Accordingly, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have been made available to play for their team,” BCCI said in a statement. Washington was seen avoiding the County XI huddle and only just fist bumped the bowlers who took wickets. (PTI)