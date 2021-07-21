India finish Day 1 warmup at 306/9

Durham, July 20: Stand-in wicketkeeper KL Rahul’s century and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s half-century were the highlights of the first day of the Indian Test team’s warm-up against County Select XI as the visiting side, captained by Rohit Sharma in the absence of injured Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, went to stumps at 306 for nine.

The Indians, who won the toss and had elected to bat, lost the wickets of openers Rohit Sharma (9) and Mayank Agarwal (28) before the team could reach 50.

Rahul walked in to bat at No. 5 and reeled off boundaries hitting 11 fours and a six before adding 127 runs with Jadeja for the fourth wicket.

Craig Miles was the most successful bowler for the host as he removed Jadeja, Axar Patel and Thakur to end the day with 3/42. Apart from Kohli and Rahane, India is also without Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and R Ashwin. (IANS)

Brief scores (Day 1):

India 306/9 in 90 overs (KL Rahul 101, R Jadeja 75; C Miles 3/42) vs County Select XI.