Involve all pol parties in border talks: Ampareen

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 21: As hopes rekindle for a likely solution to the decades’ old boundary dispute between Meghalaya and Assam with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma set to host his neighbouring counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Friday, the Opposition Congress has pitched for the formation of a new all-party committee on interstate border dispute, arguing that the matter should not be a subject of discussion between two CMs only.

Recalling that the Congress had been demanding constitution of a boundary commission ever since the fallout over the recommendations of the Chandrachud Committee, East Shillong MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said, “You have a new political leadership in Assam and this is the right moment for us. If we delay now election and other matters will take precedence and the border issue will remain pending.”

Referring to the upcoming meeting between Sangma and Sarma, she said, “Considering the magnitude of the dispute the meeting between the two CMs is something that we will closely follow.”

Arguing for an all-party representation, Lyngdoh said, “Without an all-party representation it is unlikely that the Chief Minister alone will take forward the arguments on behalf of Meghalaya.”

It is important that the perspective of all political parties is taken into account, she added.