COVID-19 cases soar again, state records six fatalities

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 21: For the second straight day, Meghalaya recorded over 500 fresh COVID cases while six more patients succumbed to viral infection in the last 24 hours. This is the second highest number of cases recorded in the state in July, the previous highest being 577 cases recorded on July 1.

Despite a recent surge in COVID cases, the state government has asserted that it is taking all necessary steps to prevent a significant spike in the cases and is simultaneously preparing on a war footing ahead of an anticipated third wave of the pandemic.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Health Minister AL Hek said his department was focussed on construction of paediatric ICUs, adult ICUs and commissioning of oxygen pipelines and plants.

“The entire government machinery including doctors and nurses are working day and night to prepare contingencies ahead of a third wave,” he said.

Admitting that the biggest challenge for the state was garnering adequate funds to boost the existing health infrastructure, Hek said that as of now there are enough oxygen plants and other equipment to handle the cases. He was clear that the government would not compromise with the life of people.

Whatever amount of fund or other resources are required will be managed as saving lives of people is more important than anything else, he added.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the state has climbed to 974 with four fatalities from East Khasi Hills and one each from West Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi.

558 fresh COVID cases pushed the active tally to 4,221 while 375 recoveries on Wednesday took the number of patients cured/discharged to 53,638.

192 fresh cases were detected in East Khasi Hills, 140 in West Garo Hills, 62 in Ri Bhoi, 44 in West Khasi Hills, 24 in South West Khasi Hills, 22 in West Jaintia Hills, 15 in North Garo Hills, 14 in East Garo Hills, 12 in East Jaintia Hills and 11 in South West Garo Hills.