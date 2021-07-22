Low-key Bakrid celebration in city

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 21: Along with the rest of the nation, Shillong and other parts of the state celebrated Eid-al-Adha on Wednesday, but here, the celebration mostly turned a low-key affair with almost all people praying in their respective homes as large gathering are still restricted due to the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19.

This makes it the second successive year for the occasion to be celebrated in the midst of COVID-related curbs.

Since even movement of people has been restricted, faithful and small children were seen only visiting the homes of their near and dear ones to exchange greetings.

As is customary, cattle were sacrificed but every home in the city was abuzz with the prices of cattle heads which shot up ahead of the festival, just like every year.

Some even said that they bought goats for Rs 10,000-13,000.

In a benevolent gesture, the Shillong All Faiths Forum (SAFF) greeted the Muslim community in Meghalaya and wished them a meaningful celebration of the occasion.

“On the occasion, the SAFF greets the Muslim community in Meghalaya and wishes a meaningful observation and private celebrations of the festival,” it said.

Eid-al-Adha (or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’) is celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah (the last month of the Islamic calendar), which falls after two months and ten days of the observance of Ramadan (Eid Ul-Fitr), celebrated on May 13.