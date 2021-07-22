CM satisfied with Tura stadium work, reviews other govt projects in WGH

From Our Correspondent

TURA, July 21: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday toured West Garo Hills and reviewed, inter alia, the progress of the PA Sangma Integrated Sports Complex at Dakopgre in Tura, a project partly funded by the Ministry of Minority Affairs and constructed at a total cost of Rs 125 crore.

The stadium, once completed, will have a 10,000 seating capacity with state-of-art facilities that include gym, swimming pool, lounge, cafeteria etc.

Reviewing the progress of the construction work, the chief minister expressed satisfaction and exuded confidence that the project can be completed by the already set target of December 2021.

Informing that the stadium is a ‘structural steel column’-based structure, which is the first of its kind in the North East, an optimistic Conrad said the stadium will be one of the best football stadiums in the eastern region.

The chief minister also inspected the ongoing construction work of the upcoming Tribal Research Institute at Chidekgre near Babadam, a separate project funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. The institute, which happens to be the vision of PA Sangma, plans to facilitate research on all North East tribes and their culture.

“Once completed, plans are being made to host the North-East Tribal Festival at the site,” Conrad informed.

He also also visited Dachimagre village at Rongkhon under North Tura on the same day to inaugurate the Hatchery Unit of the Jakkindil Organisation Committee, an organisation of eight self-help groups.

During the inauguration, Conrad informed that the government, under NRLM and other programmes, has identified 30,000 SHGs that will be assisted by the government to the tune of 200 crore, either by direct funding or through financial institutions. He also exhorted the womenfolk to avail benefit of schemes through the SHGs.

The chief minister, accompanied by North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh and Rongram BDO Shelley Ch Momin, also interacted with different cooperative societies and producers’ groups from Rongram in during a programme to review the progress of PRIME Hub at Jongdikgre village.

Interacting with the members of different producers’ groups, the chief minister informed that Rs 5000 each is being given to every member of the group as “seed money”.

Highlighting the success of the ginger-processing unit at Prime Hub under Songsak C&RD Block, Conrad said the government is undertaking initiatives to uplift farmers and producers, while assuring to provide necessary help to the producers through the Bakdil NGO.

He also assured to look into various demands put forth by the producers and the cooperative societies. Later in the day, the chief minister also visited the Bakdil-run Babadam PHC and interacted with the medical staffers.

Lauding the efforts of the staffers as well as the performance of the PHC, Conrad assured government support to further improve the PHC’s functioning.

Meanwhile, Thomas informed that an ambulance will soon be handed over to the PHC.