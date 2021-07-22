Vaccine hesitancy in Tura, mammoth queues in villages

TURA, July 22: A vast contrast is emerging between those in favour and against vaccination if one goes by the data and the rising number of infections and deaths.

Tura town, despite being the centre of Garo Hills with the highest density in population is still behind when it comes to taking the vaccination against Covid. The reluctance is leading to high infection rates and taking many lives.

A near total of the deaths from Covid has been attributed to non-vaccination.

While Covid vaccination centres in Tura have been experiencing a lackluster response from many of the public, back in the rural areas people are making a beeline to get their hands on the vaccine.

Queues stretching for a hundred meters have been witnessed in some of the plain belt areas of the district as men and women jostle for space to get a vaccination slot.

Nearer home, villagers from Babadam area of Rongram have become a sort of inspiration and set an example to many city dwellers, giving a snub to the naysayers and Covidiots.

Babadam tribal village on Thursday set a record with 217 villagers vaccinating themselves on a single day. The number was so high that health teams had to conduct three separate sessions- at Gambarigre, Ampanggre and Buripara villages, all under Babadam health centre jurisdiction.